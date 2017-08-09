Michael Porter Jr.’s brother Jontay reclassifies to play at Missouri this year

The Missouri Tigers are going to be a problem next season, folks.

After going 8-24 last season, the Tigers fired Kim Anderson and hired Cuonzo Martin as their new head coach. Cuonzo hired Michael Porter Sr. away from Washington to join his staff. Porter brought his son, Michael Jr., who is expected to be a top pick in next year’s draft. And guess what? Michael Sr.’s son Jontay is reclassifying to play with Michael Jr. at Missouri this season.

Class of '17 here I come pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

“This is going to be a special year for Mizzou basketball, and I couldn’t pass up on this opportunity to be a part of it,” Jontay Porter told ESPN on Wednesday. “Playing with Michael was definitely one of the most attractive things about reclassifying. Every team we’ve played on together has had major success, so hopefully that trend continues.”

In addition to the Porter brothers, Missouri brings back Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear and Terrence Phillips from last year’s squad. They also have other top recruits, such as Jeremiah Tilmon and Blake Harris.

Expect the Tigers to contend in the SEC next season.