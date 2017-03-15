Michael Porter Jr, Jontay Porter disappointed with Lorenzo Romar firing

The firing of Lorenzo Romar will likely cost Washington its highly-rated recruiting class.

Romar had hired longtime friend Michael Porter Sr. last year to be a member of his coaching staff. Porter Sr. has two sons, Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, who were set to come to Washington. Porter Jr. had even signed a national letter of intent to play for the Huskies next season, but that seems very much in doubt.

Michael Porter Jr. tweeted his disappointment concerning the firing:

Loved this coaching staff and couldn't wait to start something special next year…this hurts. — Michael Porter Jr. (@TheMPJ1) March 15, 2017

Jontay Porter, who is a year younger, expressed a similar sentiment.

What could've been… — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) March 15, 2017

The Porters previously played in Columbia, Mo. where their dad was an assistant for the Missouri women’s team. A report says Cuonzo Martin, who was hired by Missouri from Cal on Wednesday, will be hiring Porter Sr. to his staff in Columbia.

The Huskies’ likely loss appears to be the Tigers’ significant gain.