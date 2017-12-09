Michigan fans troll UCLA at FT line with LaVar Ball cutout

The Ball family may have effectively broken up with UCLA, but their presence is still being felt in some unexpected places.

During Saturday’s game against the Bruins in Ann Arbor, Michigan fans trolled UCLA with a LaVar Ball cutout that was clearly visible behind the basket when they were shooting free throws in the second half.

Brilliant psych out move by this Michigan student, going with the scaled-down LaVar Ball head sign. pic.twitter.com/vJzXd4nKsx — Tony G. (@haveyoumettony) December 9, 2017

UCLA would lose to Michigan in overtime by the final of 78-69 after blowing a 15-point lead. Bruins forward Gyorgy Goloman missed a crucial free throw late in the second half to help send the game into the extra period, so maybe the distraction worked. I see Michigan is taking a page out of UTSA’s book.