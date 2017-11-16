Michigan makes awesome John Beilein water gun bobblehead

The Michigan Wolverines are trying to recapture the magic of last season’s Sweet Sixteen run in the best way possible.

On Thursday, the team announced that all fans who buy a ticket to an upcoming December game against the Indiana Hoosiers can also purchase a bobblehead of Wolverines head coach John Beilein brandishing a water gun.

NEWS: You can purchase this @JohnBeilein bobblehead with a ticket to the @umichbball game vs. Indiana on 12/2! BUY NOW » https://t.co/LnLLqmPtZ6 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RNpNgnm9Xg — Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) November 16, 2017

The bobblehead doll is, of course, a hilarious reference to Beilein famously spraying his players with a water gun in the locker room to celebrate their upset victory over the Louisville Cardinals in the Round of 32 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

BRING OUT THE WATER GUNS! @umichbball is going to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/Z3lDEQ2KQR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2017

Though not quite as iconic as this fellow tournament-inspired bobblehead, it’s still a cool homage to an unforgettable moment in Michigan program history.