Michigan to continue wearing practice uniforms while plane investigated

Michigan’s men’s basketball team may end up wearing their practice uniforms for the remainder of the Big Ten Tournament.

The plane that was going to take the Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament in Washington D.C. slid off the runway Wednesday. That forced the team to make alternate travel arrangements, which included flying out early Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, when Michigan arrived, they did so without their normal uniforms. So, they were forced to wear practice uniforms for their game against Illinois.

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip.

Tops –

Shorts –

#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017

Michigan wearing practice uniforms pic.twitter.com/BmZwKPKamG — Mark Snyder (@Mark__Snyder) March 9, 2017

Abnormal travel schedule and uniform issues aside, the Wolverines beat the Fighting Illini 75-55, meaning they will play at least one more time in the tournament. However, it doesn’t appear they will be in the regular uniforms when that happens. The plane involved in the incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. As a result, the cargo (including luggage) has to remain until the investigation has been completed.

“I don’t think we have a choice but to keep wearing them,” head coach John Beilein said, via ESPN. “All that baggage is still either trapped or the investigation is going to keep it there and the luggage is part of that. We have washers and dryers in D.C., we’ll get it done.”

Perhaps the events of Wednesday will help bring the Wolverines together and propel them on a run through this year’s Big Ten Tournament. It would certainly make for a great story. Their next game will be Friday when they face Purdue in the quarterfinals.