Mike Brey wonders why Notre Dame is ‘always flying under the radar’

Notre Dame has been a consistently good team over the past decade, yet they seem to be underrated a lot of the time. Mike Brey is wondering why that is the case.

Brey was asked about junior forward Bonzie Colson being overlooked by many and used that as an opportunity to comment on the team’s lack of publicity all around.

“We must need to hire a new marketing department,” Brey said via the Indianapolis Star. “Why are we always flying under the radar? We’re pretty darn good. Bonz has been that undersized guy that when he was being recruited no one knew: Is he going to be big enough? Is he productive enough?”

Colson has been great for Notre Dame. The junior forward is averaging 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

As for why Notre Dame doesn’t get tons of hype, it could have to do with a few things. One, they’re more of a football school, so that probably contributes to them being overlooked. Two, the program often underachieved in the tournament in its first several years under Brey, likely leading to a lack of faith in the school. But with a third straight strong season this year, maybe the doubts and lack of hype will go away.