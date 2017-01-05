Mike Krzyzewski defends decision to reinstate Grayson Allen after one game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was forced to defend himself Wednesday after Grayson Allen’s “indefinite” suspension was revealed to last just one game.

Krzyzewski and Duke were criticized for what was perceived as a modest punishment for Allen’s latest tripping incident, but Krzyzewski said that people wouldn’t know the other things that Allen did privately.

“I think it’s appropriate, and I think the things that we’ve done are appropriate,” Krzyzewski told ESPN’s Jay Bilas on Wednesday, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “There are things that you see or the public see, and there are things that you all don’t see and shouldn’t see or shouldn’t be talked about, and they’re called teachings. You don’t need to teach out in the public all the time.

“What he did was wrong. He was punished for it. I think it’s time to move on, and I think the new role he has will be a good one for him.”

Krzyzewski added that part of the reason Allen returned was that it was the only opportunity to get him and Harry Giles in the lineup together before he took leave for back surgery. It adds credence to the theory that Allen’s suspension was limited to avoid forcing interim coach Jeff Capel to make a big decision on Allen’s punishment while Coach K is away.

Ultimately, it seems like basketball reasons played a big role in Allen’s punishment ending as opposed to any real sense of justice being done. That’s pretty clear when even this guy is questioning things.