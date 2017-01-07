Mississippi State basketball team assists woman whose car flipped

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team came to the assistance of a woman whose car had flipped on the road due to icy conditions on Friday.

The Bulldogs drove to their game in Baton Rouge on Saturday because of problems at the airport in Mississippi. Along the way, they encountered a handful of car crashes, but they were luckily able to help out one woman.

According to what Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told ESPN, the woman was driving on the highway and spun out due to the icy conditions on the road. Her car flipped and tumbled. Thankfully Howland and two other staffers came to her assistance by pulling her from the car. The team’s trainer also helped to treat her.

Scary moment as a car flipped in front of our bus en route to LSU. Glad we were able to help this lady get out of her car. #HailState pic.twitter.com/YanATdwrJe — MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 6, 2017

The bus stayed and waited until medical personnel could come to examine the woman before they continued on to LSU. The plan is for the team to fly home.