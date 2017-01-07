Missouri, Georgia coaches fight before halftime

There weren’t a whole lot of fireworks during the first half of the Missouri-Georgia basketball game on Saturday, but that all changed as soon as the half ended.

Two men got into a fight before their teams cleared the court at halftime, leading to a scuffle the referees had to break up. According to Dawg Nation, it was Georgia director of basketball operations Kent Davison and Missouri assistant coach Steve Shields who got into it:

#Mizzou may be bottom feeders in the conference, but don't mess with their coaching staff. #UGA pic.twitter.com/KemSMovwwO — Jason Stella (@ZeroStarRecruit) January 7, 2017

Both sides were assessed technical fouls for the fight, leading each team to start the second half with a foul, though no free throws were attempted to start the half.

Despite being 5-8 entering the game, Missouri held a 26-20 halftime lead over Georgia.