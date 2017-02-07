Nick Ward trips Moritz Wagner, gets technical (Video)

Michigan State was assessed a technical foul late in the first half of their game Tuesday night against rival Michigan because of a trip by Nick Ward.

Michigan missed a shot and there was a scramble for a loose ball, which resulted in a foul on the Spartans. The game was breaking for a timeout, leading Moritz Wagner to head to the Wolverines’ bench. As he took a few steps in that direction, he was tripped by Ward:

Where's the national media outrage for Nick Ward? pic.twitter.com/8lWsYdAlzR — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) February 8, 2017

Spartans head coach Tom Izzo had a word with Ward after the trip. Ward had been playing well, as he was 3-of-4 for six points. Wagner was even hotter for Michigan; he was 4-for-4 and had 12 points.

The Wolverines made both their free throws following the tech to extend their lead.