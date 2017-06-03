Nigel Williams-Goss’ girlfriend Kirstyn Thomas is Washington softball player
One of the stars of Washington’s softball team has been Kirstyn Thomas, who also has another sports tie.
Thomas, who has been a key contributor during the Huskies’ Women’s College World Series run, is the girlfriend of Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss:
The two have been together for nearly three years. Williams-Goss attended Washington from 2013-2015 before transferring to Gonzaga. Thomas was a freshman during Williams-Goss’ sophomore season at Washington.
Williams-Goss posted this photo of them together on his Instagram page back in 2015:
He also wished her a happy anniversary in Nov. 2015:
Thomas had a big home run against Oregon in Washington’s first WCWS game — her 8th blast of the season. She also had big hits against Utah in the super regional and is one of the big contributors in the Huskies’ lineup.
Williams-Goss graduated from Gonzaga and entered the NBA draft despite having an extra year of eligibility.