Nigel Williams-Goss’ girlfriend Kirstyn Thomas is Washington softball player

One of the stars of Washington’s softball team has been Kirstyn Thomas, who also has another sports tie.

Thomas, who has been a key contributor during the Huskies’ Women’s College World Series run, is the girlfriend of Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss:

Scooped her up like a ground ball A post shared by Nigel Williams-Goss (@nigelwg5) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Wishing I could be there to celebrate your 21st but I still hope you have an amazing day and enjoy all the love coming your way because you give so much of it to everyone else! 10/12/95 God created an angel, love you! A post shared by Nigel Williams-Goss (@nigelwg5) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

The two have been together for nearly three years. Williams-Goss attended Washington from 2013-2015 before transferring to Gonzaga. Thomas was a freshman during Williams-Goss’ sophomore season at Washington.

Williams-Goss posted this photo of them together on his Instagram page back in 2015:

" Its like I seen u in my dreams… or in a magazine people asking who are we, when we roll around… " A post shared by Nigel Williams-Goss (@nigelwg5) on Mar 9, 2015 at 8:19pm PDT

He also wished her a happy anniversary in Nov. 2015:

A year ago today you accidently became my girlfriend and 365 days later I'm still accidently, slipping, falling more and more in love with you! Happy 1 year anniversary to me and my bestfriend. Love you @__kthomas25 !!! A post shared by Nigel Williams-Goss (@nigelwg5) on Nov 10, 2015 at 4:31pm PST

Thomas had a big home run against Oregon in Washington’s first WCWS game — her 8th blast of the season. She also had big hits against Utah in the super regional and is one of the big contributors in the Huskies’ lineup.

Williams-Goss graduated from Gonzaga and entered the NBA draft despite having an extra year of eligibility.