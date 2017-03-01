Northwestern may have locked up first NCAA Tournament bid on crazy play

What if I told you there was a basketball team from the Big Ten that has never been to the NCAA Tournament? And what if I told you that team received its first ever tourney bid on a last-second full-court pass and layup? Would you believe me?

That’s pretty much what happened with Northwestern.

The Wildcats executed a full-court pass and layup with 1.7 seconds left to beat Michigan on Wednesday night, 67-65.

With the win, Northwestern is now 21-9 and 10-7 in conference play, which should be enough to get them an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in school history. Now that’s how to do something with a flourish!

H/T Sixpackabsurdity