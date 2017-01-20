OG Anunoby needs knee surgery, out for remainder of season

Friday brought a major injury development to Big Ten basketball.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Crean announced that sophomore forward OG Anunoby needs right knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season.

Coach Crean on OG Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/oEZOMdzMD9 — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 20, 2017

The 19-year-old Anunoby was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the 13-6 Hoosiers this season. He was injured while jostling for rebounding position in Indiana’s 78-75 victory over Purdue on Wednesday.

Indiana's OG Anunoby had to be helped off the court. IU leads Penn St 44-37 at the half pic.twitter.com/7HN6zlT6An — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) January 19, 2017

A dynamic athlete and a versatile defender, Anunoby was projected to be a fringe lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. But now in the wake of his injury, it seems like a very real possibility that Anunoby could opt to return to the Hoosiers for his junior year.

