Ohio State reportedly offers job to Greg McDermott

Ohio State may be on the verge of hiring a new coach.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports that the Buckeyes offered their head coaching job to Greg McDermott:

Ohio State has offered job to Creighton’s Greg McDermott, source told ESPN. Two sides met tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 8, 2017

The news comes the same night that Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg was also linked to the job. But Hoiberg made it seem like he wasn’t leaving Chicago. That may have led the team to turn to McDermott.

McDermott, 52, played college ball at Northern Iowa and then began his head coaching career in 1994 at Wayne State. He had stints at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State and then Creighton. He has a .617 career winning percentage, including a .671 mark since taking over the Creighton job from Dana Altman.

Photo: Cubiclecrei