Oregon F Chris Boucher out for season with torn ACL

Oregon suffered a massive blow when they learned that forward Chris Boucher is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Boucher suffered the injury on Friday night against Cal in the first half and played through it. It wasn’t until Saturday that Boucher experienced soreness and went for an MRI, which revealed the ligament tear, according to 247 Sports.

Boucher had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Ducks’ win over Cal despite the knee injury.

This is a brutal way for the senior to end his Ducks career. Boucher was leading the Pac-12 with 2.5 blocks per game. He also is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The Ducks are facing Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament final Saturday evening. The winner will likely earn a No. 2 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament.