Police investigating LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College fight

Memphis police are investigating a massive brawl that occurred during a game on Saturday between DII programs LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College that led to the postponement of the game.

The fight broke out during the first quarter after a player was tripped. That was preceded by many fouls being traded.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal shared video of the fight, which shows a player being struck by a chair:

School officials say they have identified the individual who used the chair as a weapon and he is not a student.

The conference is investigating the brawl.

“Such behavior will not be tolerated in our league under any circumstances,” SIAC Commissioner Greg Moore said in a release. “As a consequence, and at the conclusion of our internal investigation, all responsible parties in connection with this incident shall be subject to the most severe sanctions authorized by the conference rules and bylaws.”

LeMoyne-Owen is working with Memphis police to make sure all suspects are charged for their crimes.

“We’re working with MPD, and we’re going to press charges to the fullest extent of the law because we are not going to tolerate this type of activity,” a LeMoyne-Owen spokeswoman said. “When people attend the game, it is a safe atmosphere. We believe in the spirit of competition and sportsmanship, but come to enjoy the games, have a safe time and go home.”

The game was postponed after the fight and no makeup date has been set.

H/T Deadspin