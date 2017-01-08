Reggie Jackson bashes Grayson Allen for tripping, short suspension

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson took notice of Grayson Allen’s repeatedly flailing legs on Saturday and had some scathing words for the player and, indirectly, the school he plays for.

Allen has once again been criticized for appearing to stick his leg out at an opponent, this time during Saturday’s game against Boston College, which also happens to be Jackson’s alma mater. The Pistons point guard was clearly unimpressed – not only with Allen, but with Duke’s decision to reinstate him after just one game over his previous tripping incident.

Grayson Allen still hooping!?!? definitely learned from that "1 Game" suspension. I mean…look at his play vs my Eagles #smh — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) January 8, 2017

Jackson may be a little biased, but his criticism is a familiar one. Allen has an extensive history of this behavior, and even this guy was surprised by the brevity of what was originally an indefinite suspension. Allen has done this so many times, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt anymore. Seeing that so soon after a suspension is a pretty terrible look.