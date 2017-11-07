Report: LaVar Ball to hold press conference to address LiAngelo arrest

LaVar Ball is expected to hold a press conference where he will address the arrest of his son LiAngelo in China.

The younger Ball was among three UCLA freshman basketball players who were taken into custody for shoplifting while overseas with the team ahead of their season opener.

LaVar and his wife Tina made the trip to see their son play his first collegiate game.

According to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, LaVar is organizing a press conference and will make himself available to the media.

LaVar Ball's representative said he is setting up a press conference shortly where LaVar Ball will address the media in Shanghai. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

Ball has become known for his over-the-top personality and ability to captivate an audience when in front of the camera. With LiAngelo facing potentially harsh punishment from the Chinese government, it will be interesting to see what LaVar has to say regarding the circumstances.