Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Unsealed indictment states Rick Pitino directed money to recruits

November 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Rick Pitino

Federal investigators are not buying Rick Pitino’s claims of innocence relating to the Adidas recruiting scandal.

Newly unsealed federal indictments indicate that Pitino — not named, but identified as Coach-2 in documents — both knew of and explicitly directed payments from Adidas executive Jim Gatto to potential recruits.

While this information could have been suspected from previous documents, it is the first direct evidence of Pitino’s explicit involvement in the scandal.

If accurate, this runs completely counter to Pitino’s public denials of knowledge or wrongdoing. It also means that the former Louisville coach could, in theory, end up becoming a target of the investigation.

