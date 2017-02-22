Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Rick Pitino restrained from going after North Carolina fan

February 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rick Pitino

Louisville head coach Rick Pitino had to be restrained from going after a North Carolina fan while heading into the tunnel at halftime of his team’s game in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Pitino’s Cardinals entered halftime trailing the Tar Heels 33-30 in a close ACC game. It’s unclear what the fan said to enrage him, but Pitino was clearly fired up and had to be held back by some of his assistants:

Pitino was fiery throughout the first half of the game, so it’s not too surprising he was heated at halftime.

It seems like Louisville tried to address the issue with the fan:

The fan was ejected. According to ESPN’s broadcast, the fan shouted, “Pitino, you suck!”

This isn’t the first time Pitino’s had an issue with opposing fans. There were questions last season about whether or not he flipped off Kentucky fans while heading into the tunnel (see it here).


