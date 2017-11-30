Rick Pitino sues Louisville for $38 million

Rick Pitino is on the warpath.

The former Louisville coach has sued the university for $38 million, according to a report. TMZ Sports says Pitino filed his suit in U.S. District Court. They say the $38 million figure comes from the salary Pitino was set to earn through 2026, which is when his contract ran with Louisville.

The suit also mentions that Pitino was not given 10 days of notice prior to his firing, which is called for by his contract.

Pitino, 65, was the coach at Louisville since 2001 and had taken the team to three Final Fours, including a national championship won in 2013. During his time at Louisville, he was involved in an extortion attempt that led to a disclosure of an extramarital affair, and his staff was accused of throwing sex parties for recruits. The latest allegations which led to his ousting including a relationship with Adidas where recruits were paid to come to the school. Pitino denied having any knowledge or involvement in the most recent scandals. An unsealed indictment says Pitino was complicit in the illegal involvement with Adidas.