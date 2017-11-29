Sean Miller critical of team after win: ‘We’re not that talented’

Sean Miller was highly critical of his Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday night even though the team won pretty easily.

Arizona beat Long Beach State 91-56 to improve to 4-3 this season and end a three-game losing streak. The team had a dismal showing at the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing to NC State, SMU and getting thumped by Purdue. In the process, they went from being ranked No. 2 in the country to being dropped from the top 25.

Even though his Wildcats got back on the winning track, Miller wasn’t in a celebratory mood Wednesday.

Arizona coach Sean Miller: "We're not that talented." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 30, 2017

Sean MIller said guys want to score a lot and get on ESPN, but: "SportsCenter doesn't show your highlights when you're unranked." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 30, 2017

Arizona shot 60 percent from the field in their win, with six players scoring in double-digits. They looked a lot closer to the team that many had ranked highly going into the season. But after their poor start, don’t expect Miller to hype up his team until they go on a lengthy winning streak and turn things around.