Shaka Smart receives ovation in return to VCU (Video)

Shaka Smart received a warm welcome when he returned to the place that helped make him one of the more popular coaches in college basketball.

From 2009 through 2015, Smart was the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Virginia Commonwealth University. While there, he led the Rams to a 163-56 record and five trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a run to the Final Four in 2011 as a No. 11 seed.

Now at Texas, Smart returned to VCU on Tuesday for the first time since departing for the Longhorns. Not surprisingly, Smart received an ovation when he took the floor at the Siegel Center. Take a look and listen below.

Shaka Smart returns to the Siegel Center as Texas faces VCU! pic.twitter.com/dFtzAiMUwP — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) December 6, 2017

Smart, who is in his third season with Texas, got the better of his former team. The Longhorns won 71-67 to improve to 6-2.