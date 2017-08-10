Steve Alford not worried about LaVar Ball meddling with UCLA team

LaVar Ball may be extremely outspoken and controlling with his sons, but those ways may not extend to the UCLA basketball team. At least Steve Alford is not worried about that.

Alford told the Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bolch that he does not see Ball’s potential meddling as an issue.

Steve Alford, asked whether he has any concerns about LaVar Ball meddling with LiAngelo on team: "I don’t see that being any issue at all." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) August 10, 2017

Alford has been working with the Ball family for a while. His UCLA Bruins had Lonzo Ball last year, they will be getting LiAngelo this year, and then LaMelo arrives in two years. If Alford wants his program to be helped by the talents the Balls bring, he has to deal with LaVar. So far he has done that well. And maybe LaVar is much better being hands-off when it comes to UCLA rather than displaying the same antics he shows as an AAU coach.