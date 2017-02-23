John Gillon’s winning shot helps Syracuse students in classroom

John Gillon’s impressive buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Duke on Wednesday not only boosted Syracuse’s chances at making the NCAA Tournament, but it also helped out some students.

Connor Grossman, who covers Syracuse basketball for the “Daily Orange” student newspaper, shared that all students in his political science class got three bonus points for their midterm Thursday thanks to Gillon’s shot.

Not only did John Gillon help Syracuse's Tournament chances, he helped 60 political science students get their midterm off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/9QmvxiV7Uj — Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) February 23, 2017

That’s pretty sweet. Grossman told LBS that his class is entitled Politics and the Military. The students in the class should be thankful for Gillon, as well as their professor for apparently supporting the Orange basketball team.