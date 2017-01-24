Ted Cruz acknowledges Grayson Allen look-alike in great tweet

Senator Ted Cruz earned some major street cred among sports fans with a perfect tweet sent on Tuesday.

Sports blog Deadspin asked on Twitter for people to send “proof” of Cruz playing basketball. The senator himself responded perfectly by sharing a photo of Duke’s Grayson Allen, showing that he acknowledges the long-held joke about the two being look-alikes.

Deadspin responded with a horribly inappropriate and uncalled for tweet that they were lambasted for.

Cruz played along with the tweet and sent a great joke that most sports fans appreciated. That was well done.