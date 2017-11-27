UTEP head coach Tim Floyd abruptly retires after loss

UTEP head coach Tim Floyd abruptly retired following a loss to Lamar on Monday night.

Floyd, 63, was in his eighth season as UTEP’s head coach. The Miners were off to a 1-5 start this season. Their 66-52 loss to Lamar marked their fifth straight defeat.

“This is the right time, I know this is the right time,” Floyd said after the loss to Lamar, via The Prospector. Floyd also told the media that he had discussed the move with his family.

Floyd went 138-99 at UTEP, but the team never made the NCAA Tournament under his leadership. UTEP now needs an interim head coach to take over.

Floyd notably coached at USC and Iowa State in college, as well as the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.