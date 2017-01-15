Tom Crean goes off on player for last second alley-oop (Video)

Tom Crean was not at all happy with a showboat attempt by two of his players in the closing seconds of Sunday’s victory over Rutgers.

With Indiana up by 19 and less than ten seconds remaining in regulation, Devonte Green threw an alley-oop to Freddie McSwain on a fast break. McSwain was unable to convert just before time expired. What followed was a visibly angry Crean, who let the freshman know he was not pleased with the highlight reel attempt.

ICYMI: Tom Crean was not happy about Devonte Green attempting a last-second alley-oop, and he let the freshman know. https://t.co/wstCB0gOL8 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 15, 2017

Crean also can be seen in the video pointing backwards while speaking to Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell as if to indicate he did not approve of what took place.

It’s obvious Crean would rather Green have dribbled the clock out instead of trying what can be perceived as a disrespectful play with the game well in hand. Crean will surely use this as a teaching moment for not only his young guard but the entire team.

H/T Yahoo! Sports