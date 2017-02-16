Tom Izzo moves on from spat with Dan Dakich

Tom Izzo says that he is moving on from his spat with Dan Dakich.

Prior to broadcasting Tuesday’s Michigan State-Ohio State game for ESPN, Dakich trolled Michigan State students by saying they weren’t good enough to get into Michigan. Spartans fans of course took offense and let Dakich hear it with some chants during the game.

Izzo said he was upset with his students until he was informed about Dakich’s tweets, at which point the Michigan State coach ripped into the ESPN analyst (full comments here).

Dakich defended himself the next day and said he has “unreal respect” for Coach Izzo.

Always had unreal respect for Coach Izzo MSU hoops+its fans! Reached out to Tom this AM to clear the air..Look forward 2 that conversation — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) February 15, 2017

Now Izzo has responded and says the issue is dead and he is moving on.

“There’s no big deal. It’s what it was, and it’s over,” Izzo said after practice Thursday, via the Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. “I’m not holding any grudges against him. I just voiced my opinion of what I thought, and he voiced his. … I’m not gonna get into what you guys and what everybody wants us to get into, even though I understand – it’s gotta be an article, it’s gotta be a topic. It’s not for me. It’s not for me, nor will it be.”

Things will be interesting on Saturday, which is when Dakich will be on the call for Michigan State’s game against Purdue. Dakich is lucky that the game will not be at the Breslin Center.