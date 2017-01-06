Tony Romo texted Coach K to wish him well with back surgery

Tony Romo is a great admirer of Mike Krzyzewski and the program the legendary coach has built at Duke, and Romo has typically been the one taking advice from Coach K in the past. But when it comes to surgical procedures on one’s back, Romo is unfortunately the expert.

On Thursday, Coach K revealed that Romo reached out to him to wish the five-time national champion luck with his upcoming back surgery.

Coach K on podcast w/Garrett said Tony Romo texted: "Coach, best of luck on your surgery. I've had a few surgeries, you'll be all right." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2017

Romo, of course, has dealt with a number of back injuries over the past three or four years, and he has gone under the knife several times. Coach K is expected to miss roughly four weeks beginning this weekend after having a herniated disk repaired.

Romo has always been a big supporter of Duke and Coach K. Ironically, it could be Dak Prescott that helps Romo fulfill a promise he made to a Blue Devils star a while back.