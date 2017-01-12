Torian Graham flips off Arizona student section (Video)

There’s no love lost between Torian Graham and the University of Arizona.

When teams from Arizona and Arizona State meet, regardless of the sport, it’s generally a big deal. On Thursday, the men’s basketball teams met. Prior to the game getting underway, Graham got the Wildcats student section fired up.

As Graham headed to the tunnel back to the locker room after warmups, he gave a group of Arizona students a double middle finger salute.

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Early on, it was the Arizona fans who had the last laugh as the Wildcats raced out to a 45-25 lead at halftime. They came into the game ranked No. 12 with a 15-2 record. Arizona State entered play 9-8.