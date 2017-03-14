Travin Thibodeaux appears to choke teammate (Video)

An ugly incident between teammates was caught on camera during Tuesday’s NCAA Tournament game between New Orleans and Mount St. Mary’s.

During a stoppage in play in the second half, New Orleans players Travin Thibodeaux and Christavious Gill exchanged words while heading towards the bench. Gill pushed Thibodeaux away, which led to the junior forward putting his hands around what appears to be Gill’s neck. Here’s video what transpired.

Being hyped and emotional is one thing, this is a bit much among teammates. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fB3WT43VLw — Clayton Crowe (@CCroweNBADraft) March 15, 2017

Head coach Mark Slessinger sat Thibodeaux for the remainder of the game. While there was clearly frustration between both players, it goes without saying there’s no place for putting your hands around another player’s throat, opponent or teammate. To make matters worse for the Privateers, they lost the game 67-66.