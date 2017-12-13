UCLA offering free tickets to California firefighters

UCLA’s athletic department is trying to show some appreciation for the firefighters who have been working so hard to battle all the fires in the state.

The UCLA Athletics Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the school is offering two free tickets to all California firefighters who want to attend one of the Bruins’ last four men’s basketball games in December.

For all the hard work of our California firefighters, all California firefighters will receive 2 free tickets to their choice of one of the last 4 @UCLAMBB games in the month of December.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/G5BE5mzqts — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) December 13, 2017

Firefighters who want to take advantage of the offer would have their choice of attending UCLA’s games against Cincinnati, South Dakota, Washington State or Washington. The games against Cincinnati and Washington are probably most appealing of the four.

Going back to last week, fires have broken out throughout Southern California. Many of the ones in the Los Angeles area, including one nearby UCLA, are nearly contained, but one in Ventura County has been spreading up towards Santa Barbara and causing damage. New fires have also broken out in San Diego. On top of the Southern California fires, there were awful fires in Northern California in October that caused 44 deaths and billions of dollars in destruction.