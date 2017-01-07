UNLV-Utah State women fight results in eight ejections (Video)

Eight players were ejected from Saturday’s UNLV-Utah State women’s basketball game for their roles in a big fight that erupted in the second half of the contest.

Utah State was up 36-32 in the third quarter when one of UNLV’s players went down behind the basket. As she was helped up by a few teammates, two players got into it.

UNLV’s Katie Powell shoved Utah State’s Antoina Robinson, leading to a fight breaking out.

A fight broke out in the UNLV Utah State women's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JzwutY8A9n — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) January 8, 2017

Several players left the bench to join in on the brawl.

Robinson and Powell received technical fouls for the fight, while four players from each side were ejected.

Short and sweet version, technicals were issued to Antoina Robinson and UNLV's Katie Powell. Four players from each team have been ejected. — USU Women's Hoops (@UtahStateWBB) January 8, 2017

UNLV won in overtime 55-53.