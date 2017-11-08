U.S. State Department offers help to LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates

The U.S. State Department is aware that LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates have been arrested in China for shoplifting, and they’re ready to step in and help if called upon.

“We are aware of reports of three U.S. citizens arrested and subsequently released on bail in China,” a State Department official told TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “We stand ready to provide appropriate consular assistance for U.S. citizens. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.‎”

Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested early on Tuesday morning in the city of Hangzhou and accused of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to their hotel.

The trio has since been released on bail, but ordered to stay at the hotel as the legal process, which could take upwards of 37 days, plays itself out. If convicted, the three could face anywhere from 3-10 years in a Chinese prison.

On Wednesday, UCLA head coach Steve Alford said the three freshmen will not play when the Bruins open their season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“The university came out with a statement, so I won’t have any further comment on this other than in answering that question — those individuals won’t play on Saturday,” Alford said via the Associated Press.

LiAngelo father, LaVar, was initially scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the arrest on Wednesday morning, but cancelled on the advice of legal counsel.