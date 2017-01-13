UTEP-FIU men’s and women’s games both end with same score on OT buzzer-beaters

Both UTEP and FIU brought their fans phenomenal endings to their men’s and women’s basketball games Thursday night. And while the two games weren’t identical in the way they played out, they were about as close as you can get.

What do we mean by that? Both the UTEP-FIU men’s and women’s games ended on buzzer-beaters in overtime. But that’s not all. The final score in both games was 88-87. On the men’s side, UTEP won in double-OT when guard Dominic Artis beat the clock with a fadeaway jumper.

Here is video of Dominic Artis' game winner! Miners are victorious in double OT! #minerstrong pic.twitter.com/MZx2cGRbbK — UTEPMBB (@UTEP_MBB) January 13, 2017

In the women’s game, it was FIU that emerged victorious. The Golden Panthers trailed UTEP 87-85 in triple-OT when Kristian Hudson launched a prayer from just inside half court. It went in.

Buzzer-beaters never get old, and you can see one of the most incredible in recent memory here. But when do you ever see that kind of parallelism? Never. The answer is never.

H/T Deadspin