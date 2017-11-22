10 biggest X-factors for Rivalry Week

It’s Rivalry Week in college football, and many of the games have major implications. Beyond the obvious rivalry aspect, there are conference championship and even potential playoff bids on the line. Seniors are looking to cement their legacies, and coaches could use the games to jump to bigger jobs.

How will these factors impact the weekend? Here’s a look at ten potential X-factors that could impact some of the weekend’s matchups.

1) Michigan motivated by the revenge factor

It’s been 12 months since Michigan’s College Football Playoff ambitions were denied by a controversial overtime spot in Columbus. If you think the Wolverines have forgotten about that, you’d be very wrong. The Wolverines have no shot at the Playoff following losses to Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin. But they could almost certainly deny Ohio State any chance of a playoff appearance by beating them here, and you know they’d love to do that, especially after last year’s game.

2) Auburn playing with home crowd behind them in Iron Bowl

The last time a ranked Auburn team hosted Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium, “Kick Six” happened. The Tigers’ pathway to a potential championship is actually more straightforward than it was that season: beat Alabama at home, win the SEC Championship, and the Tigers likely have a playoff berth in store for them. The task is tougher this time, though; Georgia would be a much more difficult foe in the SEC title game than Missouri was in 2013. But this is going to be a rabid crowd at Auburn, and it could make all the difference for step number one.

3) The weather in the Apple Cup

The state of Washington has a reputation for being fairly rainy, and if the forecasts prove true, that reputation will be lived up to on Saturday for the big game between Washington and Washington State (there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation). Rainy conditions could lead to a slicker ball and hinder Washington State’s more pass-heavy offense, compared to the Huskies, who are more balanced. While the Huskies are out of Pac-12 title contention, the Cougars are not, and quarterback Luke Falk is key to whatever offensive gameplans they put together. How will wet weather impact him? Washington State’s conference title hopes hang in the balance.

4) J.T. Barrett, Ohio State’s seniors trying to go undefeated against their arch-rival

There have been a lot of senior classes at Ohio State that never lost to Michigan since the turn of the century, and Barrett’s Class of 2017 could be the latest. For Barrett, it could be even sweeter — it was in this game in 2014 where he broke his ankle, costing him the chance to quarterback Ohio State to the 2014 title. This is Barrett’s final chance to win a title of his own — his Buckeyes pretty much have to win out — so there’s plenty on the line for Ohio State.

5) Will Scott Frost, UCF be distracted by coaching rumors?

Frost, the UCF head coach, looks destined for his alma mater Nebraska once the season concludes. The Knights, though, have a lot of unfinished business before he goes. UCF sits unbeaten with a rivalry game against South Florida looming. The winner will head to the AAC title game, where they’ll be favored to win and make their way to a New Year’s Six bowl. There is no way the players haven’t heard the rumors about their head coach, and there’s no way Frost hasn’t had to deal with some extra questions and distractions as a result. He’ll have to keep himself and his team focused on the prize if they want to achieve their goals, which they’re tantalizingly close to pulling off.

6) Georgia’s ability to stop the triple-option

The Yellow Jackets actually upset the odds to beat Georgia last year. They’re a potent offensive squad armed with the triple option and a history of late-season upsets. Georgia already has a place booked for the SEC championship, but a second loss would be potentially devastating for whatever playoff hopes they still have — meaning the Bulldogs will have to be ready to slow down the Yellow Jackets if they want to keep their dreams alive. Last year they allowed 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Tech. Everyone knows what kind of offense Georgia Tech is running – the question is will Georgia be equipped to stop it? The fact that they’re on the road at Bobby Dodd Stadium doesn’t make their task any easier.

7) Quinton Flowers’ chance to make a statement

Flowers will go down as one of South Florida’s iconic players, a talented dual-threat quarterback who has put up gaudy numbers throughout his career. The senior has a chance to do something he never has now — reach and win the American Athletic Conference title game and head to a New Year’s Six bowl. It would be a fitting send-off for Flowers, and even sweeter if he sees off unbeaten rival UCF to pull it off — he has a lot at stake legacy-wise here.

8) Backup quarterbacks take center stage in Oklahoma-West Virginia game

Oklahoma and West Virginia will be a good game on Saturday, but there will be two completely new factors involved in this one. Baker Mayfield will not start the game for the Sooners as punishment for his antics against Kansas. That means Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray will start. The sophomore is a dual-threat QB and has seen a little action this season, but he hasn’t faced the pressure of having all eyes on him to start an important game. How he performs could dictate a lot about the tone for OU’s game. Meanwhile, Will Grier will miss the game for West Virginia with a finger injury, leaving Chris Chugunov to start. Which of these backups will be up to the task? Those are key questions.

9) How will Alabama respond to its first real tough test in months?

Alabama had a tough one two weeks ago, seeing off Mississippi State on the road 31-24. This Auburn team is better than that Mississippi State team, though. In fact, they’re almost certainly the best team the Crimson Tide have faced to date, given how quickly Florida State capitulated after their season-opening loss against Nick Saban’s team. It would be unfair to say Alabama has cake-walked to this point, but they haven’t faced any opposition like the Tigers, especially on the road. It’s anyone’s guess how they’ll respond to their toughest test of the season.

10) The health of Notre Dame WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Stanford’s defense has been tough lately. The Cardinal have not allowed more than 24 points in a game since an easy win over UCLA on Sept. 23. That stretch includes games against Washington and Washington State, both of whom have good offenses. So with Notre Dame heading to Palo Alto for Saturday’s game, the Irish will need all the help they can get when going up against the Cardinal D. Though they’re mostly successful running the ball with Josh Adams and Brandon Wimbush, having a big-play wide receiver like Equanimeous St. Brown available would be key. Unfortunately, St. Brown is in concussion protocol and may not be able to play in the game.