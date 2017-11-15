15 college football coaches outperforming their 2017 salaries

Sometimes, schools are fortunate enough to hire the perfect coach for their program — a figure who can take them to new heights and make them among the most successful in the nation. If they’re really lucky, they can get the coach to sign a pretty good deal — turning them into a national power for below market value.

Here is a list of 15 college football coaches who have earned their salary — and then some — in 2017.

Scott Frost, UCF ($2 million)

Frankly, it’s only a matter of time before Frost gets his big payday. For now, he’ll have to take solace in the fact that he has UCF unbeaten and climbing into the top 15. The quality of their opposition has been limited, but the Knights have handed Memphis the only loss they’ve suffered all season. An unbeaten campaign for the Knights is well within their each. No wonder at least one power conference team — and probably more — are eyeing up Frost for a bigger job.

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame ($1.6 million)

There were rumors that Kelly’s job wasn’t secure at this time a year ago, but those have certainly subsided. Notre Dame’s blowout loss to Miami hurt, and it more or less ended their College Football Playoff hopes, but the fact that those hopes existed in the first place is a credit to Kelly. The Irish are still in the top ten, and deservedly so. Kelly comes he’s surprisingly cheap for the Irish, working at a comparatively paltry $1.6 million compared to his big-name counterparts, though it’s uncertain if he earns additional money from other endorsement-type deals.

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma ($2.1 million)

Riley inherited a very strong team after Bob Stoops abruptly retired in June, but it’s still not easy to walk in as a first-year head coach and maneuver your team into College Football Playoff contention. That’s exactly what Riley has done. The Sooners sit at 9-1 with their Playoff future likely in their own hands. Riley deserves a lot of credit for taking on a task that couldn’t be easy and passing the test with flying colors. After all, despite his experience, Stoops himself never managed to take Oklahoma into the final four.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State ($2.1 million)

Campbell’s Cyclones are a modest 6-4, but they’ve been a giant thorn in the side of the Big 12’s major contenders all season long. First they went to Oklahoma and handed the Sooners their only defeat of the season. Three weeks later, they beat then-ranked No. 4 TCU. They had every chance of making it three of three against the cream of the crop, with only a controversial call preventing them from taking Oklahoma State to overtime with every chance of winning. Keep in mind that Iowa State was 3-9 last season in Campbell’s first season on the job.

Mike Leach, Washington State ($3 million)

With a win over in-state rival Washington next weekend, Leach can take the Cougars to the Pac-12 championship game. Even if that doesn’t happen, they’ve already enjoyed an impressive season and beaten both USC and Stanford. If not for a pair of disappointing losses, they could even be in the playoff conversation. Leach only barely makes the top 40 in terms of salary, but the results have been, on the whole, very good. It’s been 15 years since Washington State was this relevant nationally.

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin ($3.2 million)

Bret Bielema and Gary Andersen both turned their successes at Wisconsin into other jobs elsewhere, and it hasn’t gone well for either of them. Chryst, meanwhile, is on the verge of taking the Badgers to heights they haven’t achieved in a decade, if not longer. He has Wisconsin sitting pretty at 10-0, already having clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game and in full control of their College Football Playoff destiny. They haven’t received their toughest tests yet. Michigan looms, and if Ohio State wins out, they’ll be the foe in the conference championship. But for a salary barely in the top 40 of NCAA coaches, Chryst is giving Wisconsin all the bang for their buck they could ask for.

Mark Dantonio, Michigan State ($4.4 million)

A year ago, people were questioning whether Dantonio had lost his magic. The Spartans were 3-9, had fallen far behind Michigan, and appeared to be in their most chaotic place since the coach took over a decade ago. Now, the fact that Dantonio still has the Spartans in the hunt for a Big Ten title is nothing short of a miracle. They beat Michigan and Penn State, and while a blowout by Ohio State demonstrated just how far they still have to go, the fact that they were able to play that game in November for control of their own Big Ten destiny is remarkable.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn ($4.7 million)

Malzahn was another coach whose job status didn’t seem completely secure last year, but now Auburn is well-positioned for a run at the College Football Playoff. An Iron Bowl win over Alabama would put the Tigers in control of their own destiny after they thrashed Georgia last week. Malzahn is fairly well compensated at $4.7 million, but he has Auburn ready to go toe-to-toe with the Crimson Tide once again. For the Tigers, that’s worth its weight in gold.

Mike Norvell, Memphis ($1.9 million)

The Tigers are paying Norvell less than $2 million a year, and he’s delivered them a shot at an AAC title. Central Florida is the only team that has beaten them, and if they handle their business, Memphis will get a second shot at them in the conference championship game. Norvell himself will probably be a candidate for some coaching openings and is in line for a pay hike sooner rather than later. For that reason, Memphis will have a hard time holding on to him.

Gary Patterson, TCU ($5.1 million)

Patterson makes a pretty penny — his salary is in the top ten — and yet it could be argued that he still doesn’t get enough appreciation. Patterson was able to smoothly take TCU from Conference USA, to the Mountain West, to the Big 12, in the span of 15 years without missing a beat. The Horned Frogs have once again gone toe-to-toe with the big boys in Oklahoma and found success. They appear to be in line for their third double-digit win season since joining the Big 12 for the 2012 season. Even if the playoff probably isn’t happening this year, Patterson deserves a ton of credit.

Mark Richt, Miami ($4 million — reported)

Did anyone have Richt turning the Hurricanes around this quickly? Miami is firmly in control of their own Playoff destiny now, and the opportunity to enter the field unbeaten is very real. After 10 years in the relative wilderness, the Hurricanes are indisputably back — just ask Paul Finebaum — and a blowout of Notre Dame has the optimism at a new high. Richt is reportedly making $4 million at Miami, but you can bet that to the school at this point, he’s priceless.

Kirby Smart, Georgia ($3.8 million)

The Bulldogs can still make the College Football Playoff, but they’ll have to win-out and beat Alabama or Auburn in the SEC title game. Still, in only his second season in charge, Smart has Georgia tantalizingly close to a shot at the championship. Georgia couldn’t always say that under his predecessor, Mark Richt. Smart has breathed new life into the program, and it says a lot that they would have a very real chance against the Crimson Tide if that matchup were to happen.

Charlie Strong, South Florida ($1 million)

Strong more or less had to reset his coaching career after his unsuccessful spell at Texas, but he was fortunate enough to find a pretty soft landing at one of the country’s better Group of Five programs. South Florida still has a chance at an AAC title if they can overcome UCF, and their 8-1 season is impressive by any measure. The fact that Strong is doing this for only $1 million (he comes cheap thanks to his Texas buyout) is even better. He’s proven quite the value for the Bulls in 2017.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($8.5 million)

Just to prove how good of a coach Swinney is, consider that Clemson lost an incredible talent in Deshaun Watson, and has still managed to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff. With Kelly Bryant at QB, Clemson has beaten the likes of Auburn, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and NC State — the latter three on the road. All four teams were ranked in the top 20 before Clemson got done with them. They’re headed for a collision with Miami in the ACC title game, and a third straight Playoff appearance is well in site. A team that was once always on the brink of greatness but couldn’t get over the hump under Tommy Bowden has become one of the best and most consistent programs under Swinney’s watch.

Nick Saban, Alabama ($11.1 million)

Death, taxes, and Alabama Football. There are few things guaranteed in life, but Nick Saban having Alabama contending for a national championship each year is among them. Saban has been at Bama for just over a decade. He needed just two season to get them competitive and went 12-2 in his second season in Tuscaloosa. Since then, he’s never won fewer than 10 games in a season, nor lost more than three. He’s won four national titles, has reached No. 1 in every season since ’08, and finished each of the last 10 seasons ranked inside the AP top 10. His relentless pursuit of excellence has resulted in Alabama bringing in strong recruiting classes every year, restocking their coaching ranks, and being well-prepared for every single opponent. Several SEC coaches losing their jobs because they simply cannot match up to him. Saban may make a lot of money, but just being able to know that the team will contend for a national title every single year is worth any price for Alabama. This season could mark their third straight trip to the national championship game.