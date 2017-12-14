Report: At least 15 coaches have turned down Kent State job

Kent State is well on its way to becoming the Tennessee of the MAC.

According to a report by Zach Barnett of Football Scoop on Wednesday, at least 15 coaches have turned down the Kent State head football coaching job, “whether technically offered or not.” Barnett adds that the search was originally focused on South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson, but he decided to stay with the Coyotes. The search then became centered on “successful FCS, Division II & III head coaches” but has still remained fruitless to this point.

Kent State went 2-10 in 2017 (their fifth consecutive losing season), and fired head coach Paul Haynes in November. The program was also in the headlines for less-than-ideal reasons in recent months.

The report also states that Minnesota offensive line coach Ed Warinner has shown interest in the job and that both Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres and Kansas quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, younger brother of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, could be candidates as well. It sounds like Kent State may be happy with whoever they can get at this point though.