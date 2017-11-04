A-Rod with Jennifer Lopez at Miami game, wears turnover chain

A-Rod and J-Lo are seemingly everywhere these days. On Saturday night, they were in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to watch the Hurricanes and Virginia Tech.

ABC/ESPN flashed to a shot of Rodriguez and his girlfriend in a box taking in the game. They were joined by A-Rod’s two daughters. The best part was seeing Alex wear the Miami turnover chain:

AROD WEARING THE TURNOVER CHAIN ALERT pic.twitter.com/2EslZ3v3dP — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 5, 2017

The turnover chain is one of the most popular props in college football. Miami gives it to defensive players who force turnovers during their games.

Though Rodriguez never attended college, he grew up in Miami and is a big supporter and booster of The U.