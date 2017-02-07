Alabama OL Alphonse Taylor throws shade at Steve Sarkisian

Alabama offensive lineman Alphonese Taylor threw some shade at Steve Sarkisian on the offensive coordinator’s way out the door.

Sarkisian accepted a job as the new offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Tuesday. Sark is leaving Alabama, where he was an offensive analyst last season before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the National Championship Game. Sarkisian was set to assume the Crimson Tide OC role in place of Lane Kiffin, who took the FAU head coaching job.

Here’s what Taylor tweeted in response to the Falcons announcing the hiring of Sarkisian:

Make sure yall let em know y'all have more than one running back https://t.co/TlA4L1LGD7 — Alphonse Taylor (@SHANKK50) February 7, 2017

The tweet seems to be a response to Sarkisian hardly calling any running plays after stud running back Bo Scarbrough got hurt in the second half of the title game against Clemson.

The Tigers won the game 35-31 in a thrilling comeback. Alabama threw the ball 32 times compared to 34 runs — 26 of which came from quarterback Jalen Hurts or Scarbrough. Whether it was Sarkisian or Kiffin, Bama fans and former players had complaints about the play-calling during the playoffs.

