Alabama OL Cam Robinson warns Clemson against dirty play

Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson has issued a warning to Clemson against trying any of their oddball behavior against him.

Robinson was asked on Wednesday ahead of Monday’s National Championship Game about a controversial play by Clemson against Ohio State. In that playoff game, Clemson sophomore Christian Wilkins was seen grabbing at the private areas of a Buckeyes wide receiver (video here).

Robinson issued a stern warning against Clemson about that sort of behavior:

Alabama LT Cam Robinson on Clemson players being touchy-feely: "They better not try me like that. That's all I got to say." — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 5, 2017

You get the sense that that sort of behavior wouldn’t fly with Robinson.

The 14-0 Crimson Tide are set to face 13-1 Clemson in a rematch of last year’s title game.