Saturday, November 25, 2017

Alabama DT does not think better team won Iron Bowl

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

DaRon Payne

The scoreboard after the Iron Bowl was played may have said that Auburn was better than Alabama, but at least one member of the Crimson Tide does not think the better team won.

After the 26-14 defeat, Crimson Tide defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne said that the better team did not win.

The Tide entered the game with the better record. They were 11-0 compared to 9-2 for Auburn, though the records are a lot closer now following Bama’s loss.

And now Alabama has to worry about whether or not they’re going to make it into the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team that didn’t win its conference. Nick Saban thinks his team belongs in the postseason.

