Alabama honors Eddie Jackson, Shaun Dion with custom sweatbands

When the Alabama Crimson Tide took the field on Monday night against the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship Game, they were without defensive back Eddie Jackson and linebacker Shaun Dion.

Jackson was lost for the season after suffering a broken leg in a victory over Texas A&M, while Dion was lost in the SEC Championship Game after suffering a torn ACL.

Although neither player will be in uniform and physically on the field with their teammates, they will be be there in mind and spirit. And each time an Alabama player looks down, they’ll be reminded that they’re out there fighting for their brothers.

The Crimson Tide revealed on Monday afternoon that the duo will be honored with custom sweatbands.

The inscription reads “Do it 4 4 + SDH.”

The No. 4, of course, belongs to Jackson and the SDH initials belong to Dion.

Even in Jackson’s absence, he has remained a powerful voice and leading force in the Alabama locker-room. He’s also made it a point to reach out to Crimson Tide fans via social media to express his gratitude for their concern and well-wishes.

Dion has since followed in Jackson’s footsteps, leading from within and helping to motivate his teammates as they head into the biggest game of their lives.

All in all, it’s an incredible gesture by Alabama, and one both Jackson and Dion most certainly deserve.