Arizona State mocked over bizarre Herm Edwards press release

Yep, Arizona State is really doing it. The Sun Devils are making Herm Edwards their new head coach even though he hasn’t coached since 2008 and hasn’t coached in college in nearly 30 years. Still, his former agent is the school’s AD and decided to give Edwards a shot at the job.

The odd hiring took another bizarre turn on Sunday night when Arizona State released a press release that left potential investors with questions about the startup. I mean, left many wondering what the heck is going on.

Here’s a look at the press release.

Arizona St hires Herm Edwards. I've read this three times and remain confused. But good luck ASU. pic.twitter.com/FxKtN6OLTy — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 4, 2017

That reaction on Twitter was not pleasant. Take a look:

Really hope Arizona State stays under the salary cap — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2017

This is one of those statements that's designed to be so confusing that it takes your attention away from how awful the hire is https://t.co/geaA1FCXQD — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 4, 2017

That statement from Arizona State SCREAMS a dude that just finished his MBA. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) December 4, 2017

The ASU press release reads like it is looking for Series B seed money. https://t.co/QeVRavHknn pic.twitter.com/p16tqmJqOw — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 4, 2017

reads like Don Draper typed this up in the office at 3 am after a fifth of bourbon and two packs of smokes — MG Sooner (@MG_918) December 4, 2017

So the head coach is a recruiter and allows the coordinators do whatever they want on game day? https://t.co/CO4Rys1m7R — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 4, 2017

This whole ASU press release is a PR buzzword bingo game. It barely says anything about his actual coaching. pic.twitter.com/RzNLbFwNha — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 4, 2017

Arizona State paid a massive buyout to Todd Graham in order to make this hire. It could go down as one of the worst hires in recent memory. Hopefully ASU’s CEO knows what he’s doing.