Sunday, December 3, 2017

Arizona State mocked over bizarre Herm Edwards press release

by Larry Brown

Yep, Arizona State is really doing it. The Sun Devils are making Herm Edwards their new head coach even though he hasn’t coached since 2008 and hasn’t coached in college in nearly 30 years. Still, his former agent is the school’s AD and decided to give Edwards a shot at the job.

The odd hiring took another bizarre turn on Sunday night when Arizona State released a press release that left potential investors with questions about the startup. I mean, left many wondering what the heck is going on.

Here’s a look at the press release.

That reaction on Twitter was not pleasant. Take a look:

Arizona State paid a massive buyout to Todd Graham in order to make this hire. It could go down as one of the worst hires in recent memory. Hopefully ASU’s CEO knows what he’s doing.

