Report: Arkansas boosters, trustees want school to pursue Gus Malzahn

At least some members of the Arkansas community want to see the Razorbacks aim high for their next head coach.

According to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, several boosters and members of the board of trustees want to see the university pursue Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to replace Bret Bielema, who is nearly certain to be fired after the season.

Malzahn is an Arkansas native who was an assistant with the Razorbacks during Houston Nutt’s tenure at the school.

Bringing in Malzahn would be easier said than done, even if the process gets to that point. With Auburn in with a real shot to make the College Football Playoff, it’s debatable whether the coach would want to leave that situation behind for a rebuilding job in Fayetteville. His buyout is also $7 million, so he wouldn’t come cheap.

Whatever the case, Bielema is a deeply unpopular figure among Arkansas fans, and will be gone soon. The race to replace him, it seems, has already started.