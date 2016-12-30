Arkansas’ Jeremy Sprinkle, Drew Morgan apologize for Belk Bowl incidents

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and wide receiver Drew Morgan sent apologies via Twitter Friday for their Belk Bowl-related incidents.

Sprinkle was suspended for the game, the school announced a few hours before kickoff of the game on Thursday. The school said they had known days ahead of the game that he wouldn’t be playing, but that ran counter to other reports saying Sprinkle was suspended for shoplifting at a Belk shopping spree on Wednesday. Sprinkle said he was “embarrassed” over his actions.

Morgan, a senior wide receiver, apologized for getting ejected in the fourth quarter of the game. He had spit on an opponent.

Arkansas blew a 24-0 halftime lead and lost 35-24 to Virginia Tech in the game.