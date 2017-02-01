Art Briles drops libel suit against Baylor officials

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles on Wednesday dropped his libel suit against Baylor officials.

Briles was fired as the school’s football coach in May after a law firm’s investigation showed widespread and rampant sexual and domestic assault allegations against the football team.

The former Bears coach sued multiple members of the school’s board of regents and administrators for libel and slander. Briles insisted he did not know about the sexual or domestic violence allegations against football players that the school was accused of not investigating/handling properly. He sued the officials for $1 million accusing them of ruining his coaching career with the allegations.

In October, school regents told The Wall Street Journal that 19 football players had been accused of sexual or domestic assault, including four gang rapes, since 2011, per the Dallas Morning News. A lawsuit filed last week accuses the program of having 52 incidents of domestic or sexual assault committed by 31 players.

Briles also settled his wrongful termination suit with the school last July.