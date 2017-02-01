Aubrey Solomon gets tongue-tied when announcing recruiting decision (Video)

Top defensive tackle recruit Aubrey Solomon got a little bit tongue-tied when announcing his signing decision.

Solomon donned a Michigan hat as he announced his school choice, but when he spoke to confirm his decision, out came the University of Miami.

University of Miami? Man, he's gonna be disappointed when he gets off the plane. pic.twitter.com/Gtq3BGaQjg — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) February 1, 2017

Just to be clear, Solomon meant to commit to Michigan. We may never know why he had Miami on the brain.

Whatever the case, Solomon came around on the Wolverines in spite of this issue he had with them previously. As long as he knows he’s going to Michigan and not Miami, this should work out great for all involved. If he doesn’t, he’s going to be in for a huge disappointment with the weather and the lack of beaches in Ann Arbor.