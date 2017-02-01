Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Aubrey Solomon gets tongue-tied when announcing recruiting decision (Video)

February 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Top defensive tackle recruit Aubrey Solomon got a little bit tongue-tied when announcing his signing decision.

Solomon donned a Michigan hat as he announced his school choice, but when he spoke to confirm his decision, out came the University of Miami.

Just to be clear, Solomon meant to commit to Michigan. We may never know why he had Miami on the brain.

Whatever the case, Solomon came around on the Wolverines in spite of this issue he had with them previously. As long as he knows he’s going to Michigan and not Miami, this should work out great for all involved. If he doesn’t, he’s going to be in for a huge disappointment with the weather and the lack of beaches in Ann Arbor.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus