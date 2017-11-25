Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson goes down with injury

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson went down in the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl with a non-contact injury.

The Tigers were trying to run down the clock while up 26-14 on rival Alabama with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Johnson took a handoff on first down and went down to the ground after making a cut. He put his hand up to try and keep the defense from hitting him because he voluntarily gave himself up.

Johnson was taken off the field to be treated. CBS’ Allie LaForce says Johnson was unable to move his right arm as he came off the field. Johnson had his shoulder checked out earlier in the game and seemed to be playing through pain.

The junior running back had 30 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in the game, marking his eighth 100-yard game of the season. He also had thrown for a touchdown.

On the very next play, backup running back Kam Martin went down with an injury as well. Martin later was seen getting his ankle taped.